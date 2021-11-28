Brest travel to Bordeaux and secure victory

Brest beat Bordeaux with a thumping 2-1 victory on Sunday at the Matmut Atlantique Stadiums. Bordeaux arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 3-3 draw against FC Metz while Brest were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against RC Lens and FC Lorient. After today's result, Bordeaux and Brest currently occupy 17th and 12th spots in the table, with 13 points and 18 points respectively after 15 matches.

Les Girondins started the game well, thanks to Stian Gregersen giving Bordeaux the lead just before half-time

Brest continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Jeremy Le Douaron finding the net at the 60 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Jeremy Le Douaron made it 2-1 in the 66th minute to make it 2-1.

Bordeaux brought on Mbaye Niang, Hwang Ui-Jo, Fransergio, Jimmy Briand and Gideon Mensah for Javairo Dilrosun, Remi Oudin, Otavio, Yacine Adli and Ricardo Mangas. Brest brought on Irvin Cardona, to replace Jeremy Le Douaron.

There were bookings for Timothee Pembele, Edson Mexer and Mbaye Niang from Bordeaux, and Brendan Chardonnet, for Brest.

Bordeaux will play their next fixture away against RC Strasburg, while Brest will face Saint-Étienne at home.