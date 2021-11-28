COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 28 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE

Por
REUTERSNOV 28
28 de Noviembre de 2021

French health minister Veran visits vaccination centre in Paris

Start: 14 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 14 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

PARIS- As fears of the new Omicron variant spread, French health minister Olivier Veran visits a vaccination centre in Paris to survey the rollout of booster jabs.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: BFMTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH FRENCH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

