ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/LITHUANIA-EC NATO

Stoltenberg, von der Leyen and President Nauseda joint newser
Start: 28 Nov 2021 10:46 GMT
End: 28 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
VILNIUS - Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen give a news conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Lithuania
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / LITHUANIAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com