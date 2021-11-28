COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 28 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/FRANCE-NEWS CONFERENCE

NOV 28
28 de Noviembre de 2021

European migrant crisis news conference in Calais

Start: 28 Nov 2021 16:00 GMT

End: 28 Nov 2021 17:00 GMT

CALAIS - France hosts a meeting of officials from Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands and the European Commission to tackle the migrant crisis, after the drowning of 27 people earlier this week.

Miinisters speak to the media and participate in Q&A

