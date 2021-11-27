Lady Gaga y las últimas 5 fotos que han arrasado en Instagram

Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) realizó en las redes en las últimas horas. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, sumaron más de 4.091.271 de interacciones entre sus seguidores.

Happy Thanksgiving from the Guccis. #HouseOfGucci is now playing in movie theaters in the US 🎟🎥 Get your tickets at houseofgucci.movie





Me and my buddy Adam Driver. Happy Birthday to someone I feel so proud to know. This is us behind the scenes filming “House of Gucci.” I hope you have the best day, I’m the lucky actress who got to learn from you and lead with you every day. Shoutout to all your fans! I know why they adore you, it’s cuz you’re the best! 🇮🇹🎈🍝 (and you’re a weirdo like me 🤓)





Final #HouseOfGucci premiere last night in Los Angeles 💖





Thank you so much to the @RecordingAcademy for these 6 nominations for Love For Sale. I am stunned and shocked and beyond grateful. I don’t know what to say. I just keep crying and am utterly speechless. This means so much to me, @itstonybennett, the Bennetts, my family, jazz music, and the great Cole Porter who wrote all these timeless classics. I’ll never forget today and congratulating Tony on his 6 nominations. I’ll never forget that today he could track every word I was saying and understood the world was celebrating him and celebrating jazz - a genre that embodies the joy, abundance and imagination of Black music throughout history. Thank you to all the Grammy voters for recognizing me and Tony’s dedication to jazz music and for also recognizing it in major categories where this music is often not nominated. This album happened because it was Tony’s idea and I made him a promise that we would make it and we did. At 95 years old, he has more nominations than ever, I’m so honored to be his companion in music and his friend. Thank you to the public for loving us, we surely love each other, and you. Believe in love and partnership, even with 60 years between us, and Alzheimer’s, there is nothing like the magic of music. I love you Tony, and the world loves you too. How could they not? ❤️





Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta nació en Nueva York, el 28 de marzo de 1986. Más conocida por su nombre artístico Lady Gaga, estudió en la escuela Convent of the Sacred Heart y asistió por un tiempo breve a la Tisch School of the Arts, perteneciente a la Universidad de Nueva York, hasta que abandonó sus estudios para enfocarse en su carrera musical. Fue así como irrumpió en la escena del rock en el Lower East Side de Manhattan y firmó un contrato con Streamline Records hacia fines de 2007.

Lady Gaga adquirió fama como artista tras el lanzamiento de su álbum debut, The Fame (2008), que incluye los sencillos «Just Dance», «Poker Face», «LoveGame» y «Paparazzi». El disco tuvo éxito comercial, de hecho, llegó al primer lugar en numerosas listas de éxitos y buenas críticas.

Su siguiente álbum, Born This Way (2011), llegó al primer lugar de varias listas de ventas y contiene sencillos como «Born This Way», «Judas», «The Edge of Glory» y «Yoü and I». Posteriormente lanzó su tercer álbum de estudio, Artpop (2013), que se convirtió en su segundo álbum número uno en Estados Unidos. Su cuarto álbum de estudio fue Cheek to Cheek (2014), un álbum de jazz en colaboración con Tony Bennett que se convirtió en su tercer álbum número uno en Estados Unidos.

Luego de culminar la promoción de Cheek to Cheek, Gaga hizo su debut en la televisión protagonizando la quinta temporada de la serie American Horror Story, subtitulada Hotel. En 2018, la artista debutó en el cine en la película A Star Is Born, la cual fue un éxito en crítica y taquilla y le valió dos nominaciones al Óscar en la categoría de Mejor Actriz y Mejor Canción Original.