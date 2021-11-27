Its all even at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, after Lille draw 1-1 with Nantes

Lille were held to 1-1 draw by Nantes down on Saturday at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. Lille wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 2-2 draw with AS Mónaco in their previous game. Nantes, on the other hand, had lost their previous match against Paris Saint-Germain. As the table looks today, Lille are in 12th place, with 18 points from 15 matches, while Nantes sit in 11th, with 19 points from 15.

Lille started the game well, with a goal from Burak Yilmaz in the 9th minute. However, their lead was short lived, as Ludovic Blas equalised for The Yellow House at the 24 minute mark to see out the first half 1-1. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-1.

Both coaches used the full entitlement. For Lille, Renato Sanches, Yusuf Yazici, Tim Weah and Isaac Lihadji, came on for Amadou Mvom Onana, Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan Ikone and Jonathan Bamba, Nantes brought on Dennis Appiah and Marcus Coco to replace Moses Simon and Wylan Cyprien.

The referee booked Amadou Mvom Onana from Lille. Nantes had the worst of it though, with Andrei and Ludovic Blas seeing yellow, and Fabio then sent off with a red.

Lille will next travel to Rennes, while Nantes will face Olympique de Marseille at home.