COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 27 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Its all even at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, after Lille draw 1-1 with Nantes

Lille can only tease out a 1-1 draw in their fixture against Nantes

Por
Newsroom Infobae
27 de Noviembre de 2021

Lille were held to 1-1 draw by Nantes down on Saturday at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. Lille wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 2-2 draw with AS Mónaco in their previous game. Nantes, on the other hand, had lost their previous match against Paris Saint-Germain. As the table looks today, Lille are in 12th place, with 18 points from 15 matches, while Nantes sit in 11th, with 19 points from 15.

Lille started the game well, with a goal from Burak Yilmaz in the 9th minute. However, their lead was short lived, as Ludovic Blas equalised for The Yellow House at the 24 minute mark to see out the first half 1-1. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-1.

Both coaches used the full entitlement. For Lille, Renato Sanches, Yusuf Yazici, Tim Weah and Isaac Lihadji, came on for Amadou Mvom Onana, Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan Ikone and Jonathan Bamba, Nantes brought on Dennis Appiah and Marcus Coco to replace Moses Simon and Wylan Cyprien.

The referee booked Amadou Mvom Onana from Lille. Nantes had the worst of it though, with Andrei and Ludovic Blas seeing yellow, and Fabio then sent off with a red.

Lille will next travel to Rennes, while Nantes will face Olympique de Marseille at home.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTESFÚTBOLLIGUE 1

DEPORTES

Revelan cuál es la ambición de Cristiano Ronaldo antes del retiro y que tiene a Messi como protagonista

Revelan cuál es la ambición de Cristiano Ronaldo antes del retiro y que tiene a Messi como protagonista

La WTA sigue “profundamente preocupada” por Peng Shuai y aún duda de sus emails: “Las respuestas no son suyas”

“Pinta bastante bien”: en Uruguay reina el optimismo para que Gallardo sea el próximo entrenador de la Selección

El millonario contrato que PSG le ofrecería a una figura del Real Madrid para reemplazar la posible salida de Kylian Mbappé

Escándalo en Italia: registraron la sede de Juventus por un posible fraude de casi 300 millones de euros

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Lyn May se vacunó por primera vez contra COVID-19

Lyn May se vacunó por primera vez contra COVID-19

Roberto Palazuelos causó indiganción por fiestas de “juniors” organizadas por el Estado Mayor Presidenical en propiedades federales

Sergio Mayer e Issabela Camil tuvieron estrecha amistad con la “Barbie”, según Anabel Hernández

Así fue la emotiva eliminación de Mauricio Islas en “MasterChef Celebrity”: “Venía motivado por mi familia”

Altair Jarabo recordó a la exactriz Allisson Lozz y confesó si todavía tienen contacto

TENDENCIAS

COVID-19 y gripe: cómo diferenciar los síntomas de cada enfermedad

COVID-19 y gripe: cómo diferenciar los síntomas de cada enfermedad

Los 7 hoteles de Las Vegas donde apuestan los millonarios

La actividad física como aliada para sobrellevar el estrés de fin de año

¿Cuánto dura la inmunidad de las vacunas contra COVID-19?

La historia del auto que fue comprado con 100 dólares y se vendió a Elon Musk en casi un millón