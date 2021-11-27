ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VARIANT-BRITAIN-JOHNSON

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 27 de Noviembre de 2021
27 de Noviembre de 2021

British PM Johnson hold newser on Omicron COVID-19 variant

Start: 27 Nov 2021 17:00 GMT

End: 27 Nov 2021 18:00 GMT

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty will hold a news conference later on Saturday "to set out further measures" after two linked cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant are detected in Britain.

