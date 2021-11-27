COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 27 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BELARUS-BORDER

Por
REUTERSNOV 27
25 de Noviembre de 2021

Live from Belarus migrant centre on Poland-Belarus border

Start: 27 Nov 2021 07:14 GMT

End: 27 Nov 2021 08:30 GMT

BRUZGI, BELARUS - Live from the migrant centre at the Belarusian side of the Poland-Belarus border. Migrants staying in the warehouse near the border fence are given food handouts in the morning.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belarus

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

