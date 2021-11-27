COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 26 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CANADA-FLOODING/TRUDEAU

Por
REUTERSNOV 27
27 de Noviembre de 2021

Trudeau visits flood-stricken British Columbia

Start: 27 Nov 2021 01:30 GMT

End: 27 Nov 2021 02:30 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: The only event offered LIVE will be the news conference at 0130GMT (27/11). Please monitor for edit of flood tour and live availability updates.

2045GMT - Trudeau arrives Abbottsford airport

2115GMT - Trudeau meets with Deputy Premier of British Columbia Mike Farnworth, Mayor of Abbotsford Henry Braun, Sumas First Nation Chief Dalton Silver, Matsqui First Nation Chief Alice McKay, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, first responders, and volunteers, and visit areas affected by the flooding.

0030GMT (27/11) - Trudeau meets with the Premier of British Columbia, John Horgan.

0130GMT (27/11) - Trudeau and Horgan hold news conference. ONLY LIVE EVENT

BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits flood-stricken British Columbia, the country's Pacific province facing billions of dollars of damages after an atmospheric river dumped a month's worth of rain in two days on southern B.C, triggering mudslides and washouts that destroyed road and rail routes between the mountainous interior and the coast.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CANADA

DIGITAL: NO USE CANADA

Source: CBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Canada

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Rubens Sambueza sufrió un asalto a mano armada en sus vacaciones por Colombia

Rubens Sambueza sufrió un asalto a mano armada en sus vacaciones por Colombia

Santiago Baños anunció la contratación de refuerzos en América para la próxima temporada

La dura respuesta de Checo Pérez a Pierre Gasly: “Al final del día el equipo tiene más información”

El día que Cuauhtémoc Blanco estuvo al borde de la muerte por no saber nadar

Callum Smith retó a Canelo Álvarez para una revancha en semipesado

ENTRETENIMIENTO

José Eduardo Derbez narró su mala experiencia al comer dulces de cannabis

José Eduardo Derbez narró su mala experiencia al comer dulces de cannabis

Estas son las producciones que Televisa prepara para 2022

Murió el legendario compositor de musicales Stephen Sondheim, responsable de “Amor sin barreras” y “Sweeney Todd”

Galilea Montijo se defendió tras ser vinculada a un narcotraficante

Reportaron disminución en la hemorragia de Carmen Salinas

TENDENCIAS

La problemática de las segundas dosis pendientes: “Hay que buscar a esa gente que no volvió a vacunarse”, coinciden los expertos

La problemática de las segundas dosis pendientes: “Hay que buscar a esa gente que no volvió a vacunarse”, coinciden los expertos

Samsung hará su propia fábrica de chips en EEUU; le haría frente a Apple

Qué dice la enérgica carta de la Facultad de Medicina de la UBA en la que pide declarar obligatoria la vacuna contra el COVID-19 en adultos en la Argentina

CILSA conmemoró 20 años de compromiso con los derechos de las infancias

Apple lanzará su propio casco de realidad virtual a finales de 2022