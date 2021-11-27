ADVISORY CANADA-FLOODING/TRUDEAU --TIME APPROX

Trudeau visits flood-stricken British Columbia
Start: 27 Nov 2021 02:14 GMT
End: 27 Nov 2021 03:01 GMT
++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: The only event offered LIVE will be the news conference at 0130GMT (27/11). Please monitor for edit of flood tour and live availability updates.
2045GMT - Trudeau arrives Abbottsford airport
2115GMT - Trudeau meets with Deputy Premier of British Columbia Mike Farnworth, Mayor of Abbotsford Henry Braun, Sumas First Nation Chief Dalton Silver, Matsqui First Nation Chief Alice McKay, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, first responders, and volunteers, and visit areas affected by the flooding.
0030GMT (27/11) - Trudeau meets with the Premier of British Columbia, John Horgan.
0130GMT (27/11) - Trudeau and Horgan hold news conference. ONLY LIVE EVENT
BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits flood-stricken British Columbia, the country's Pacific province facing billions of dollars of damages after an atmospheric river dumped a month's worth of rain in two days on southern B.C, triggering mudslides and washouts that destroyed road and rail routes between the mountainous interior and the coast.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE CANADA
DIGITAL: NO USE CANADA
Source: CBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Canada
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com