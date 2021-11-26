COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 26 de Noviembre de 2021
Chiquis y las últimas 5 fotos imperdibles en Instagram

Newsroom Infobae
26 de Noviembre de 2021

Chiquis (@chiquis) revolucionó la red social de Instagram gracias a las publicaciones que realizó en las últimas horas. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, provocaron más de 240.601 de interacciones entre sus fans.

Celebrating my NEWEST LAUNCH! ✨MAGICAL MINIS✨ just in time for the holiday season! My magical mini bundle comes with all the necessities in travel size to keep your skin flawless even on the go. This bundle features 2 of my NEW products, CLARIFYING CLEANSER & TINTED GLOW & PROTECT along with our signature revitalizing toner. COMPLEMENTARY SKIN CARE BAG FOR TRAVEL SET & HAIR SCRUNCHIE. SHOP: www.Beflawless.com



I thank God for your existence, for giving me the honor of being your sister, and for the fact that today we can celebrate your life and the beauty your presence brings. I love you. I can’t tell you enough how very proud I am of you. Especially for handling the past few months with grace. I admire you @jacqierivera 💛😘 Happy Birthday Sister 🎂



Estos fueron mis 3 looks para presentar En @premiodelaradio 💖 Cual fue tu favorito ? •••• Stylist: @sirrickky Hair: @tonywonderhandsss Makeup: @makeupbygilly





It’s HERE!! My NEW Holiday Collection! Ready to beautify YOU or a loved one! ❄️💋 Available NOW!!! SHOP 👉🏻 www.Beflawless.com 📸: @francisbertrand

Janney Marín Rivera, mejor conocida como Chiquis Rivera, nació en Los Ángeles, California, el 26 de junio de 198. Es hija de la artista Jenni Rivera. Es una cantante, compositora, empresaria, escritora y celebridad estadounidense.

Chiquis comenzó su carrera artística en el 2014, al publicar su primer sencillo titulado «Paloma Blanca».​ Hizo su debut en televisión internacional durante los Premios Juventud al presentar su segundo sencillo «Esa no soy yo». Comenzó a grabar su primer álbum ese mismo año, publicando Paloma Blanca como un tributo a su madre.

Su primera aparición en televisión fue en el reality show Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis & Raq-C y también en I Love Jenni. En 2015, estuvo nominada a los Premios Lo Nuestro en la categoría Artista Femenina Regional del Año junto con su madre Jenni Rivera. Además, en esta entrega de premios tuvo una participación especial ya que cantó el tema «La Malquerida».

