ADVISORY SPAIN-CENSORSHIP/PROTESTS

Spanish police protest planned reform to "gagging law"
Start: 27 Nov 2021 10:30 GMT
End: 27 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
MADRID - Police officers from various Spanish security forces will gather in central Madrid to protest proposed changes to anti-terrorism and gagging laws, which they say will undermine their authority and jeopardise the safety of citizens.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Spain
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com