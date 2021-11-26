COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY SOCCER-LIBERTADORES-PAL-FLA/FANS -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSNOV 26
26 de Noviembre de 2021

Copa Libertadores Champions receive hero's welcome

Start: 28 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 28 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

SAO PAULO or RIO DE JANEIRO (Location dependent on who is the winning team) - Soccer (Palmeiras or Flamengo') fans give a hero's welcome to their team after winning the Copa Libertadores.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / POSS PORTUGUESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

