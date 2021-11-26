COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 26 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY PEOPLE-GHISLAINE MAXWELL/

Por
REUTERSNOV 26
26 de Noviembre de 2021

Live outside NY court as Ghislaine Maxwell trial starts

Start: 29 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 29 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THERE IS NO ACCESS TO THE COURT ITSELF APART FROM A SKETCH ARTIST - LIVE COVERAGE WILL BE OF ARRIVALS, DEPARTURES, NEWS CONFERENCES AND ANY PROTESTS OUTSIDE THE COURTHOUSE

==

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK - Live outside the court in New York where opening statements take place on the opening day in the sex crimes trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged by U.S. prosecutors with helping recruit and groom underage girls for her longtime associate, Jeffrey Epstein, to abuse. The trial is expected to last at least six weeks.

SCHEDULE:

TBD -

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA sorteó las nuevas llaves de repechaje para el Mundial de Qatar: contra quién jugará el clasificado de las Eliminatorias Sudamericanas

FIFA sorteó las nuevas llaves de repechaje para el Mundial de Qatar: contra quién jugará el clasificado de las Eliminatorias Sudamericanas

Bomba en el repechaje europeo para el Mundial de Qatar: Italia o Portugal se quedarán afuera

El divertido cruce entre Marcelo Gallardo y Leonardo Astrada: el consejo para los futbolistas mayores de 30 años

Todos los detalles de la reunión de Boca con Paolo Guerrero: la pista que dio el goleador

PSG negó la salida de Pochettino, pero en Francia ya analizan el “método Zidane” para ganar la Champions

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Hija de Salma Hayek habló en español por primera vez en público

Hija de Salma Hayek habló en español por primera vez en público

Ana Martín reveló que ya tiene firmada su carta de desahucio: “No quiero que nadie cargue con eso”

Quién es el famoso novio de Majo Aguilar

Mario Bautista festejó su primer aniversario de novios con Daniela Gómez en California

Belinda incendió las redes con sensual baile para Christian Nodal

TENDENCIAS

Google Fotos y otros servicios para almacenar imágenes y videos, pero pagando

Google Fotos y otros servicios para almacenar imágenes y videos, pero pagando

El fármaco contra el COVID-19 de MSD muestra menos eficacia de lo informado anteriormente, dijo el laboratorio

Todo lo que se sabe de la nueva variante detectada en Sudáfrica

Los 5 consejos que debe saber en este Black Friday para encontrar las verdaderas ofertas

Un estudio argentino midió por primera vez el impacto de las pandemias en la mortalidad materna