Viernes 26 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY ITALY-FRANCE/TREATY

Por
REUTERSNOV 26
25 de Noviembre de 2021

Draghi and Macron sign a treaty for deeper cooperation

Start: 26 Nov 2021 07:40 GMT

End: 26 Nov 2021 09:30 GMT

--THIS LIVE MAY MIX BETWEEN SOURCES - AGENCY POOL / RAI POOL / REUTERS--

ROME - Italian and French leaders Mario Draghi and Emmanuel Macron sign a treaty to pave the way for deeper defense, security, trade and economic cooperation between the two nations.

SCHEDULE:

0745GMT - Macron arrives at Palazzo del Quirinale to be greeted by Italian President Sergio Mattarella (AGENCY POOL)

TIME TBC - Draghi and Macron sign treaty (RAI POOL)

0830GMT - Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi give a joint statement after signing an accord to try to tilt the balance of power in Europe after the departure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (REUTERS)

