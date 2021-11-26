ADVISORY ITALY-FRANCE/TREATY

Draghi and Macron sign a treaty for deeper cooperation
Start: 26 Nov 2021 07:40 GMT
End: 26 Nov 2021 09:30 GMT
ROME - Italian and French leaders Mario Draghi and Emmanuel Macron sign a treaty to pave the way for deeper defense, security, trade and economic cooperation between the two nations.
SCHEDULE:
0745GMT - Macron arrives at Palazzo del Quirinale to be greeted by Italian President Sergio Mattarella (AGENCY POOL)
TIME TBC - Draghi and Macron sign treaty (RAI POOL)
0830GMT - Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi give a joint statement after signing an accord to try to tilt the balance of power in Europe after the departure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (REUTERS)
