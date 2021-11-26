ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO -- POSSIBLE ONLY

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 26 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO

REUTERS NOV 26
26 de Noviembre de 2021

WHO special assembly of health ministers on reform, pandemic treaty

Start: 29 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 29 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - World Health Organization (WHO) holds a special assembly of health ministers from its 194 states to consider reforms and launching possible negotiations on treaty to prevent future pandemics. No details. Nov 29-Dec 1.

Reuters

