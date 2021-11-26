ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VARIANT-SAFRICA-BRIEFING

South African health ministers hold Q&A on COVID variant

Start: 26 Nov 2021 15:47 GMT

End: 26 Nov 2021 16:47 GMT

PRETORIA - The Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla and Deputy Minister of Health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, will today (Friday, 26 November) convene a virtual question and answer media interaction following the media briefing held yesterday on the latest developments around the COVID-19 variant, called B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: SA HEALTH MINISTRY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com