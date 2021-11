Von der Leyen to speak on 'Nu' COVID-19 variant.

Start: 26 Nov 2021 14:00 GMT

End: 26 Nov 2021 15:00 GMT

THIS IS CANCELLED DUE TO A DOUBLE ENTRY.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to speak on 'Nu' COVID-19 variant.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com