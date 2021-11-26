COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 26 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--5244-USA-BIDEN/NEWSER

Por
REUTERSNOV 26
26 de Noviembre de 2021

US to ban most travel from eight African countries

Start: 26 Nov 2021 20:50 GMT

End: 26 Nov 2021 20:54 GMT

NANTUCKET, MASSACHUSETTS - The United States will bar entry to most travellers from eight southern African countries beginning next week over concerns about a new coronavirus variant found in South Africa, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use VOA Digital:

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No use by Univision, BBC America or their digital/mobile properties. Edited video must be used in its entirety. Existing graphics may be overwritten by client's own graphics but no further edits are permitted, including for length.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No use in broadcasts. No use by Australian broadcaster websites

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Max Verstappen lanzó un irónico comentario contra la FIA y Hamilton de cara a la definición del título de F1

Max Verstappen lanzó un irónico comentario contra la FIA y Hamilton de cara a la definición del título de F1

Josep Guardiola sorprendió en plena conferencia del Manchester City con un mensaje para River Plate tras el título que obtuvo

FIFA sorteó las nuevas llaves de repechaje para el Mundial de Qatar: contra quién jugará el clasificado de las Eliminatorias Sudamericanas

Bomba en el repechaje europeo para el Mundial de Qatar: Italia o Portugal se quedarán afuera

El divertido cruce entre Marcelo Gallardo y Leonardo Astrada: el consejo para los futbolistas mayores de 30 años

ENTRETENIMIENTO

De Nath Campos a Daniela Berriel: las celebridades que sobrevivieron a la violencia

De Nath Campos a Daniela Berriel: las celebridades que sobrevivieron a la violencia

Representante legal de Pablo Montero negó la cancelación de sus conciertos en Estados Unidos

Murió Abel Rocha, actor de doblaje que prestó su voz a “Shenlong” en Dragon Ball Z

Eugenio Derbez recibirá galardón en Hollywood por representar al talento latino

Madonna arremetió contra Instagram por la eliminación de sus polémicas fotografías

TENDENCIAS

Suplantan a Amazon en Black Friday, conozca la modalidad de fraude que está robando sus datos

Suplantan a Amazon en Black Friday, conozca la modalidad de fraude que está robando sus datos

Manu Ginóbili y su pasión por la tecnología: recorrió la fábrica de autos de Renault en Córdoba

Google Fotos y otros servicios para almacenar imágenes y videos, pero pagando

El fármaco contra el COVID-19 de MSD es eficaz pero será revisado, dijo la FDA

Todo lo que se sabe de la nueva variante detectada en Sudáfrica