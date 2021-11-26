ADVISORY --FLASH--5244-USA-BIDEN/NEWSER

US to ban most travel from eight African countries

Start: 26 Nov 2021 20:50 GMT

End: 26 Nov 2021 20:54 GMT

NANTUCKET, MASSACHUSETTS - The United States will bar entry to most travellers from eight southern African countries beginning next week over concerns about a new coronavirus variant found in South Africa, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

