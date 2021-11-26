ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 5209-KOSOVO-SHOOTING/

Three killed in Kosovo bus shooting

Start: 26 Nov 2021 23:05 GMT

End: 26 Nov 2021 23:07 GMT

GLLOGJAN, DECANI, KOSOVO - A bus driver and two teenager were killed in western Kosovo when a masked man opened fire in a bus carrying passengers including school pupils returning home, a police commander said on Friday.

VIDEO SHOWS: POLICE INVESTIGATORS AT BUS WHERE THE ATTACK HAPPENED, VARIOUS OF BUS, FORENSICS TAKING SAMPLES INSIDE BUS, POLICE CARS

