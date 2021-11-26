COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 26 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BELARUS-BORDER

REUTERS NOV 26
25 de Noviembre de 2021

Live from Belarus migrant centre on Poland-Belarus border

Start: 26 Nov 2021 06:37 GMT

End: 26 Nov 2021 07:25 GMT

BRUZGI, BELARUS - Live from the migrant centre at the Belarusian side of the Poland-Belarus border. Migrants staying in the warehouse near the border fence are given food handouts in the morning.

Reuters

