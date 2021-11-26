COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 26 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/FRANCE-FISHING

Por
REUTERSNOV 26
26 de Noviembre de 2021

French fishermen block the port of Calais over Brexit fishing rights

Start: 26 Nov 2021 11:37 GMT

End: 26 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

CALAIS - French fishermen block the port of Calais, in protest over London's policy regarding post-Brexit fishing rights.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Fishermen block the port of Calais

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

