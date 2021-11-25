COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 25 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Estas han sido las 5 fotos de NATH CAMPOS que han revolucionado en Instagram

Por
Newsroom Infobae
25 de Noviembre de 2021

NATH CAMPOS (@nathcampost) ha causado furor en Interne por las últimas publicaciones que realizó en las últimas horas. Los 5 post de historias y fotografías, consiguieron más de 615.657 de interacciones entre sus fans.

Los posts más relevantes fueron:



Qué sueño estar aquí. Sigo sin creer todo lo que vi hoy. Gracias, @hbomaxla ⚡️ #20AñosDeMagia #HBOMax #HarryPotter



@tecatepalnorte 1/2 ✨



🎡 güinter guonderland



yo bro who got u smiling like that✨



fotos y momentos con gente shila que me hace sonreír ✨ 📷 @kyoskko 🎞

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

instagram

DEPORTES

Así recordó Faitelson a Diego Maradona a un año de su muerte

Así recordó Faitelson a Diego Maradona a un año de su muerte

Por qué Golovkin abrió la posibilidad para una tercera pelea ante el Canelo Álvarez

“Estoy hasta la m*dre”: Faitelson estalló contra el América y Santiago Solari

La FIFA estrena el fuera de juego automático: cómo y cuándo será

“Mini goleador”: la reacción de Maxi López al ver el compilado de goles de su hijo mayor Valentino

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Alicia Machado se dijo “traicionada” por la serenata de Pablo Montero a Nicolás Maduro

Alicia Machado se dijo “traicionada” por la serenata de Pablo Montero a Nicolás Maduro

Ximena Navarrete compartió cómo vivió su difícil proceso de embarazo a días de dar a luz

Eréndira Ibarra habló sobre el abuso sexual que vivió: “He tenido que redefinir lo que es la justicia para mí”

Entregarán a Halle Berry reconocimiento por su carrera en los premios People´s Choice Awards 2021

Ricky Martin en México: cuáles son las nuevas fechas para “Movimiento Tour”

TENDENCIAS

El podcast recomendado sobre violencia de género a propósito del 25N

El podcast recomendado sobre violencia de género a propósito del 25N

Gran final del concurso IB50K del Instituto Balseiro, edición 2021: la trama del premio y quiénes son los jóvenes tecno emprendedores finalistas

Qué características se pueden destacar en un celular con pantalla plegable, vale la pena o no

La ciencia contra el Alzheimer: hay más de 130 ensayos clínicos en curso, incluyendo una vacuna nasal

Vapear causa el mismo daño genético que fumar cigarrillos