ADVISORY MEXICO-WOMEN/VIOLENCE -- APPROX START TIME

Mexicans demand justice in gender-based crimes

Start: 25 Nov 2021 21:00 GMT

End: 25 Nov 2021 22:00 GMT

MEXICO CITY - Mexicans mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women by calling on authorities to do more to stem the tide of femicides in the country.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Mexico

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com