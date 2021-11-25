COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 25 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY MEXICO-WOMEN/VIOLENCE -- APPROX START TIME --

Por
REUTERSNOV 25
25 de Noviembre de 2021

Mexicans demand justice in gender-based crimes

Start: 25 Nov 2021 21:00 GMT

End: 25 Nov 2021 22:00 GMT

MEXICO CITY - Mexicans mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women by calling on authorities to do more to stem the tide of femicides in the country.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Mexico

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

“Mini goleador”: la reacción de Maxi López al ver el compilado de goles de su hijo mayor Valentino

“Mini goleador”: la reacción de Maxi López al ver el compilado de goles de su hijo mayor Valentino

Alerta Verstappen: los secretos del “motor-cohete” que usará Hamilton para ganar en Arabia Saudita y calentar la definición de la Fórmula 1

El recuerdo de Hugo Maradona a un año de la muerte de su hermano: la descripción perfecta de la casa de Fiorito y la nota más tierna

Dolor por la muerte de un campeón de snowboard durante una inspección para grabar un video en Los Alpes

Las inéditas imágenes de la furia de Cristiano Ronaldo contra sus compañeros en la Juventus: “¡Hay que tener personalidad!”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Ximena Navarrete compartió cómo vivió su difícil proceso de embarazo a días de dar a luz

Ximena Navarrete compartió cómo vivió su difícil proceso de embarazo a días de dar a luz

Eréndira Ibarra habló sobre el abuso sexual que vivió: “He tenido que redefinir lo que es la justicia para mí”

Entregarán a Halle Berry reconocimiento por su carrera en los premios People´s Choice Awards 2021

Ricky Martin en México: cuáles son las nuevas fechas para “Movimiento Tour”

Bella de la Vega aseguró que Juan Antonio Edwards fue “deshonesto”: “Quería algo pasajero conmigo”

TENDENCIAS

La ciencia contra el Alzheimer: hay más de 130 ensayos clínicos en curso, incluyendo una vacuna nasal

La ciencia contra el Alzheimer: hay más de 130 ensayos clínicos en curso, incluyendo una vacuna nasal

Vapear causa el mismo daño genético que fumar cigarrillos

El 80% de los pasos fronterizos para entrar y salir de la Argentina están cerrados

Gracias a la F1, renace el interés por los Alpine deportivos de calle

YouTube se actualiza: estas son las faltas y sanciones que lo podrían dejar sin canal para siempre