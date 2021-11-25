COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 25 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY ITALY-FRANCE/TREATY

Por
REUTERSNOV 25
25 de Noviembre de 2021

Draghi and Macron sign a treaty for deeper cooperation

Start: 26 Nov 2021 07:40 GMT

End: 26 Nov 2021 08:30 GMT

ROME - Italian and French leaders Mario Draghi and Emmanuel Macron sign a treaty to pave the way for deeper defense, security, trade and economic cooperation between the two nations.

SCHEDULE:

0745GMT - Draghi and Macron sign treaty

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: RAI POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

