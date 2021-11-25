ADVISORY ITALY-FRANCE/TREATY

Draghi and Macron sign a treaty for deeper cooperation

Start: 26 Nov 2021 07:40 GMT

End: 26 Nov 2021 08:30 GMT

ROME - Italian and French leaders Mario Draghi and Emmanuel Macron sign a treaty to pave the way for deeper defense, security, trade and economic cooperation between the two nations.

SCHEDULE:

0745GMT - Draghi and Macron sign treaty

