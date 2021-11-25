ADVISORY GERMANY-POLAND/

Merkel and Polish PM Morawiecki give joint statements

Start: 25 Nov 2021 13:22 GMT

End: 25 Nov 2021 14:01 GMT

BERLIN - German acting Chancellor Angela Merkel and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki give joint statements following a meeting to discuss issues including energy and Nord Stream 2.

