Jueves 25 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-CROATIA/MACRON-PLENKOVIC

Por
REUTERSNOV 25
24 de Noviembre de 2021

France and Croatia sign strategic partnership, Rafale deal

Start: 25 Nov 2021 10:41 GMT

End: 25 Nov 2021 11:07 GMT

ZAGREB - Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenković welcomes his French President Emmanuel Macron. Both leaders attend a signature ceremony to clinch a deal for Croatia to buy Rafale fighter jets and a strategic partnership treaty.

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT: Signing ceremony for the "Rafale" strategic partnership and technical agreement

1050GMT: Joint news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Croatia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

