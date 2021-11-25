ADVISORY FRANCE-CROATIA/MACRON-PLENKOVIC-NEWS CONFERENCE

France and Croatia sign strategic partnership, Rafale deal

ZAGREB - Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenković welcomes his French President Emmanuel Macron. Both leaders attend a signature ceremony to clinch a deal for Croatia to buy Rafale fighter jets and a strategic partnership treaty.

