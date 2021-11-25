COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 25 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY FRANCE-CROATIA/MACRON-MILANOVIĆ

Por
REUTERSNOV 25
24 de Noviembre de 2021

Milanović welcomes Macron on one day visit to Zagreb

Start: 25 Nov 2021 07:52 GMT

End: 25 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

PLEASE NOTE THE BILATERAL MEETING IS NOT AVAILABLE LIVE - A SLATE WILL BE SWITCHED OUT FROM 0835GMT UNTIL THE JOINT STATEMENT

ZAGREB - Croatia's President Zoran Milanović welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron on a one-day visit to Zagreb.

SCHEDULE:

0810GMT: Macron arrives to meet Croatia's President Zoran Milanović

0825GMT: Official photo

0835GMT: Bilateral meeting - NOT AVAILABLE LIVE

0900GMT: Joint statement

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

