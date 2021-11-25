ADVISORY FRANCE-CROATIA/MACRON-MILANOVIĆ

Milanović welcomes Macron on one day visit to Zagreb
Start: 25 Nov 2021 07:52 GMT
End: 25 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
PLEASE NOTE THE BILATERAL MEETING IS NOT AVAILABLE LIVE - A SLATE WILL BE SWITCHED OUT FROM 0835GMT UNTIL THE JOINT STATEMENT
ZAGREB - Croatia's President Zoran Milanović welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron on a one-day visit to Zagreb.
SCHEDULE:
0810GMT: Macron arrives to meet Croatia's President Zoran Milanović
0825GMT: Official photo
0835GMT: Bilateral meeting - NOT AVAILABLE LIVE
0900GMT: Joint statement
