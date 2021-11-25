COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/FRANCE-BEACH--DELAYED

Por
REUTERSNOV 25
25 de Noviembre de 2021

- A view of the beach from which the migrants left for the UK yesterday

Start: 25 Nov 2021 09:29 GMT

End: 25 Nov 2021 10:02 GMT

LOON-PLAGE - A view of the beach from which the migrants left for the UK yesterday, they never reached their destination, 27 of them drowned, the worst ever migrant drowning in the English channel.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

