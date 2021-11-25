ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/FRANCE-BEACH--DELAYED

- A view of the beach from which the migrants left for the UK yesterday
Start: 25 Nov 2021 09:29 GMT
End: 25 Nov 2021 10:02 GMT
LOON-PLAGE - A view of the beach from which the migrants left for the UK yesterday, they never reached their destination, 27 of them drowned, the worst ever migrant drowning in the English channel.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access All
DIGITAL: Access All
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com