Jueves 25 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY EGYPT-ARCHAeOLOGY/LUXOR -- UPDATED RESTRICTIONS --

REUTERSNOV 25
24 de Noviembre de 2021

Ancient road connecting pharaonic temples reopens in Luxor

Start: 25 Nov 2021 17:15 GMT

End: 25 Nov 2021 19:00 GMT

LUXOR, EGYPT - President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be among notable guests at a ceremony in Egypt's Luxor, held to inaugurate a 2.5 km ancient road that connects the Karnak temple to the Luxor temple.

SCHEDULE:

1730GMT - Event starts

Restrictions:

LIVE RESTRICTIONS:

BROADCAST: No Archive / no resale / one time live use only / must be removed from all platforms by 1900GMT November 26, 2021.

DIGITAL: No Archive / no resale / one time live use only / must be removed from all platforms by 1900GMT November 26, 2021.

EDIT RESTRICTIONS:

BROADCAST: No archive / no resale.

DIGITAL: No archive / no resale.

Source: ARAB NEWS AGENCY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Egypt

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL / OVERLAID WITH MUSIC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

