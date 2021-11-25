ADVISORY EGYPT-ARCHAeOLOGY/LUXOR -- UPDATED RESTRICTIONS

Ancient road connecting pharaonic temples reopens in Luxor

Start: 25 Nov 2021 17:15 GMT

End: 25 Nov 2021 19:00 GMT

LUXOR, EGYPT - President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be among notable guests at a ceremony in Egypt's Luxor, held to inaugurate a 2.5 km ancient road that connects the Karnak temple to the Luxor temple.

SCHEDULE:

1730GMT - Event starts

