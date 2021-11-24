COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 24 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY TURKEY-EMIRATES/NEWS CONFERENCE--POSSIBLE ONLY--

Por
REUTERSNOV 24
23 de Noviembre de 2021

Erdogan and UAE's Crown Prince hold a joint news conference

Start: 24 Nov 2021 14:00 GMT

End: 24 Nov 2021 15:00 GMT

THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO A CLASH OF EVENTS.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and UAE'S Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan hold joint news conference.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: TURKISH PRESIDENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La discusión que lo motiva, el gesto de Suárez y la Copa “imposible” en Brasil: 7 frases de Rodrigo De Paul

La discusión que lo motiva, el gesto de Suárez y la Copa “imposible” en Brasil: 7 frases de Rodrigo De Paul

Atlético Madrid pone en juego su futuro en Champions League ante el Milan: hora, TV y formaciones

Arrancó el Buenos Aires Padel Master en La Rural y la primera jornada tuvo una despedida emotiva

El PSG de Messi visita al Manchester City en busca de los octavos de la Champions: hora, TV y formaciones

Campazzo aportó sus pases lujosos, pero no alcanzó: Denver perdió su cuarto partido seguido en la NBA

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Eugenio Derbez: “podemos hacer una gran generación de comediantes en México si les damos la mano”

Eugenio Derbez: “podemos hacer una gran generación de comediantes en México si les damos la mano”

Gustavo Adolfo Infante se lanzó en contra de Maradona: “Era un asco de ser humano”

El impactante motivo por el que Aracely Arámbula pidió no aparecer en Luis Miguel, la serie

Raúl Araiza reveló si se casaría con Margarita Vega

“Un comediante tiene más enemigos que un delincuente”: Platanito arremetió contra sus haters

TENDENCIAS

Twitter protegerá a los usuarios que colaboren con la verificación de noticias falsas

Twitter protegerá a los usuarios que colaboren con la verificación de noticias falsas

La NASA lanzó la primera misión espacial con la intención de desviar un asteroide

Leucemia: 10 consejos de los especialistas para sobrellevar mejor el diagnóstico

De qué manera las tareas del hogar ayudan a evitar el deterioro cognitivo

Armenia se impone como nuevo destino para amantes de la historia y la gastronomía