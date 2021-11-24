COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 24 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE PARADE

NOV 24
24 de Noviembre de 2021

Torch light parade in honour of Nobel Peace Prize laureates

Start: 09 Dec 2021 17:00 GMT

End: 09 Dec 2021 18:00 GMT

OSLO - Torch light parade in honour of Nobel Peace Prize laureates Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov who come out on the balcony of the Grand Hotel to wave at people taking part in parade.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use Norway

DIGITAL: No Use Norway

Source: NTB

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Norway

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

