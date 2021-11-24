COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 24 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSNOV 24
23 de Noviembre de 2021

WHO briefing on situation of the COVID-19 pandemic

Start: 24 Nov 2021 14:28 GMT

End: 24 Nov 2021 15:19 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), give news conference on situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHEDULE

1400GMT - Tedros briefing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El Manchester United y los peligros de vivir en el pasado

El Manchester United y los peligros de vivir en el pasado

Conmoción en el fútbol por la muerte repentina de un jugador brasileño de 23 años

“No estábamos preparados”: un ex compañero de Maradona protagonizó uno de los videos más emotivos para recordarlo

La discusión que lo motiva, el gesto de Suárez y la Copa “imposible” en Brasil: 7 frases de Rodrigo De Paul

Atlético Madrid pone en juego su futuro en Champions League ante el Milan: hora, TV y formaciones

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Maluma y Grupo Firme grabaron el videoclip de su colaboración y anunciaron fecha de estreno

Maluma y Grupo Firme grabaron el videoclip de su colaboración y anunciaron fecha de estreno

Eugenio Derbez: “podemos hacer una gran generación de comediantes en México si les damos la mano”

Gustavo Adolfo Infante se lanzó en contra de Maradona: “Era un asco de ser humano”

El impactante motivo por el que Aracely Arámbula pidió no aparecer en Luis Miguel, la serie

Raúl Araiza reveló si se casaría con Margarita Vega

TENDENCIAS

Alegría y sabor: 7 fiestas de la Argentina que recorren su tradición

Alegría y sabor: 7 fiestas de la Argentina que recorren su tradición

Kreplak: “Es preocupante que tengamos cerca de un 35% a 40% de la población de niños no vacunada”

Sputnik M: Rusia anunció que va a registrar una vacuna para menores de 12 a 17 años

Twitter protegerá a los usuarios que colaboren con la verificación de noticias falsas

La NASA lanzó la primera misión espacial con la intención de desviar un asteroide