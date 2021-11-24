COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 24 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-POLITICS/COALITION--UPDATED SOURCE--

Por
REUTERSNOV 24
24 de Noviembre de 2021

Statement of SPD, FDP and Greens after coalition Talks in Berlin

Start: 24 Nov 2021 13:39 GMT

End: 24 Nov 2021 14:39 GMT

BERLIN - Statement of SPD, FDP and Greens after coalition Talks in Berlin

SCHEDULE:

1345GMT - Photo op (REUTERS)

1400GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: REUTERS/ CORONAPOOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL CHANNEL 1, GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

