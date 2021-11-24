COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 24 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY GERMANY-POLAND/

REUTERS
24 de Noviembre de 2021

Merkel and Polish PM Morawiecki give joint statements

Start: 25 Nov 2021 13:10 GMT

End: 25 Nov 2021 14:00 GMT

BERLIN - German acting Chancellor Angela Merkel and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki give joint statements following a meeting to discuss issues including energy and Nord Stream 2.

SCHEDULE:

1315GMT - Joint statements

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN / POLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

