ADVISORY FRANCE-CROATIA/MACRON-PLENKOVIC

France and Croatia sign strategic partnership, Rafale deal
Start: 25 Nov 2021 10:30 GMT
End: 25 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
ZAGREB - Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenković welcomes his French President Emmanuel Macron. Both leaders attend a signature ceremony to clinch a deal for Croatia to buy Rafale fighter jets and a strategic partnership treaty.
SCHEDULE:
1030GMT: Signing ceremony for the "Rafale" strategic partnership and technical agreement
1050GMT: Joint news conference
