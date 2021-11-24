COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 24 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-CROATIA/MACRON-MILANOVIĆ

Por
REUTERSNOV 24
24 de Noviembre de 2021

Milanović welcomes Macron on one day visit to Zagreb

Start: 25 Nov 2021 07:55 GMT

End: 25 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

PLEASE NOTE THE BILATERAL MEETING IS NOT AVAILABLE LIVE - A SLATE WILL BE SWITCHED OUT FROM 0835GMT UNTIL THE JOINT STATEMENT

ZAGREB - Croatia's President Zoran Milanović welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron on a one-day visit to Zagreb.

SCHEDULE:

0810GMT: Macron arrives to meet Croatia's President Zoran Milanović

0825GMT: Official photo

0835GMT: Bilateral meeting - NOT AVAILABLE LIVE

0900GMT: Joint statement

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Una ex figura del fútbol italiano irá a prisión por aplicar el “método mafioso”

Una ex figura del fútbol italiano irá a prisión por aplicar el “método mafioso”

Nuevos problemas para Ronaldinho: la Justicia brasileña lo busca y podría volver a la cárcel

Los hinchas de Boca fueron protagonistas estelares de un vibrante homenaje a Maradona en las calles de Nápoles

Qatar detuvo a dos periodistas noruegos que reportaban sobre la situación de los trabajadores antes del Mundial

El Manchester United y los peligros de vivir en el pasado

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Juan Rivera mandó contundente mensaje a los hijos de Jenni Rivera por la auditoría

Juan Rivera mandó contundente mensaje a los hijos de Jenni Rivera por la auditoría

Ángela Aguilar prepara colaboración con Steve Aoki

Eugenio Derbez y José Eduardo Derbez revelaron la verdad detrás de su supuesto distanciamiento

“La Más Draga 4″: estas son todas las finalistas

Yordi Rosado contó cuáles han sido las experiencias de Chabelo cercanas a la muerte

TENDENCIAS

Microsoft advierte sobre más ciberataques hacia las pymes, estas son las razones

Microsoft advierte sobre más ciberataques hacia las pymes, estas son las razones

El Trofeo Platino de PlayStation inspira a Microsoft para mejorar los logros en Xbox

Titanoboa: cómo era la serpiente prehistórica de 15 metros y 1.200 kilos

Historias de Instagram: ahora hay más tiempo para grabarlas, se acabaron los 15 segundos

Cómo evitar al máximo las estafas durante el Black Friday