ADVISORY WISCONSIN PARADE/HEARING

Hearing for suspect charged with driving car into parade
Start: 23 Nov 2021 21:48 GMT
End: 23 Nov 2021 22:34 GMT
WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN - Darrell Brooks, the suspect who allegedly drove his car into a holiday parade, is expected to appear in court.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No Use USA. No Use CNN. No Use VOA.
DIGITAL: No Use Digital.
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com