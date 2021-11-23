COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 23 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY WISCONSIN PARADE/HEARING

Por
REUTERSNOV 23
23 de Noviembre de 2021

Hearing for suspect charged with driving car into parade

Start: 23 Nov 2021 21:48 GMT

End: 23 Nov 2021 22:34 GMT

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN - Darrell Brooks, the suspect who allegedly drove his car into a holiday parade, is expected to appear in court.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No Use CNN. No Use VOA.

DIGITAL: No Use Digital.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Mario Carrillo tundió a Jesús Corona por la mala temporada de Cruz Azul

Mario Carrillo tundió a Jesús Corona por la mala temporada de Cruz Azul

Las polémicas reacciones por la salida de Oribe Peralta de Chivas: “la peor contratación”

De ser bautizado como “el nuevo Messi” y jugar un Mundial a quedarse sin club con apenas 23 años

Carlos Padilla recibió reconocimiento del embajador de Qatar en México

Papá de David Benavidez afirmó que Canelo Álvarez “evita buenos peleadores”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Qué pasó realmente entre Sofía Reyes y el Grupo Firme

Qué pasó realmente entre Sofía Reyes y el Grupo Firme

Alfredo Adame reaccionó a la libertad de Laura Bozzo: “Asquerosa sin escrúpulos”

Octavio Ocaña recibirá un homenaje en “Vecinos”

Cuánto dinero ganaban Cantinflas, Pedro Infante y Tin Tan

Ex mánager de Juan Gabriel aseguró que existen dos hijos biológicos no reconocidos del cantante

TENDENCIAS

Conozca el juego para celulares de Disney que combina grandes personajes como Mickey y Buzz Lightyear

Conozca el juego para celulares de Disney que combina grandes personajes como Mickey y Buzz Lightyear

La forma más sencilla para descargar videos de TikTok sin marca de agua

Así podrá descubrir desde su celular si hay cámaras que lo están espiando

Síndrome de burnout: el 80,2% de los argentinos dijo sentirse más extenuado que antes de la pandemia

Sony patenta carcasas propias intercambiables de la PlayStation 5