ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGIA-ARBERY

Trial of men charged for Arbery murder continues

Start: 23 Nov 2021 16:36 GMT

End: 23 Nov 2021 16:47 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: We expect court to reconvene for the prosecution's rebuttal before the jury goes into deliberation

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA, USA - The trial of the three men charged for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery continues.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Broadcast.

//

DIGITAL: No Use Australia. No Use ABC. No Use Fox. No Use Univision. No Use Telemundo. No Use BBC America. No Use NBC. No Use CNN. One time live use of user generated content [UGC} eyewitness video. No use in edits of user generated content [UGC} eyewitness video.

Source: POOL VIA CBS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

