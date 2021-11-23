COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 23 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/WHITEHOUSE BRIEFING

Por
REUTERS
23 de Noviembre de 2021

White House briefing with Jen Psaki

Start: 23 Nov 2021 20:01 GMT

End: 23 Nov 2021 21:15 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C., USA - Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the White House briefing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

