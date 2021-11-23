ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 23 de Noviembre de 2021
REUTERSNOV 23
23 de Noviembre de 2021

Biden expected to deliver remarks on the economy

Start: 23 Nov 2021 19:02 GMT

End: 23 Nov 2021 19:32 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden expected to deliver remarks "on the economy and lowering prices for the American people."

