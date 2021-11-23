ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ASTEROID

NASA launches planetary defence test from Space Force base

Start: 24 Nov 2021 06:00 GMT

End: 24 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

VANDERBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets is launched carrying NASA's Double Redirection Test, or DART, a possible defence against the threat of a large asteroid striking Earth. As the rocket nears a speck of an asteroid named Dimorphus, a secondary space vehicle will detach and smack into the rock -- hopefully, with just enough kinetic force to alter the trajectory of the mini-asteroid and, in this simulation test, make the Earth a safer place for another day.

SCHEDULE:

0530GMT - Live coverage begins

0620GMT - Launch

