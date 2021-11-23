COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 23 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ASTEROID

Por
REUTERSNOV 23
23 de Noviembre de 2021

NASA launches planetary defence test from Space Force base

Start: 24 Nov 2021 06:00 GMT

End: 24 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

VANDERBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets is launched carrying NASA's Double Redirection Test, or DART, a possible defence against the threat of a large asteroid striking Earth. As the rocket nears a speck of an asteroid named Dimorphus, a secondary space vehicle will detach and smack into the rock -- hopefully, with just enough kinetic force to alter the trajectory of the mini-asteroid and, in this simulation test, make the Earth a safer place for another day.

SCHEDULE:

0530GMT - Live coverage begins

0620GMT - Launch

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For Editorial Use Only. No Archive. No Resale

DIGITAL: For Editorial Use Only. No Archive. No Resale

Source: SPACEX

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH COMMENTARY

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Ibrahimovic sorprendió tras hablar de la brutal agresión a un rival en España-Suecia: “Lo hice a propósito”

Ibrahimovic sorprendió tras hablar de la brutal agresión a un rival en España-Suecia: “Lo hice a propósito”

Desesperado mensaje de Abidal en medio del escándalo que protagoniza tras la agresión a la jugadora de PSG

Un ex campeón de NBA revolucionó la TV de Estados Unidos y ganó el concurso “Dancing with the Stars”

El Barcelona de Xavi se juega su futuro en Champions League ante Benfica: hora, TV y formaciones

Diego Cocca cree que Monterrey es favorito ante Atlas: “estamos ansiosos de jugar”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Daniela Parra, hija de Héctor “N”, presentó una denuncia en contra de Ginny Hoffman

Daniela Parra, hija de Héctor “N”, presentó una denuncia en contra de Ginny Hoffman

Karime, la estrella del reality Acapulco Shore, elogió a Maradona y al “acentito sexy” de los argentinos

Magaly Medina confirma que Alfredo Zambrano mandó carta notarial a Giuliana Rengifo: “Estoy allí para apoyarlo”

Dorita Orbegoso denunció a Pablo Donayre, padre de su hijo, por violencia física y psicológica

Carmen Salinas será sometida a una traqueostomía y gastrostomía para seguir alimentándose

TENDENCIAS

Alerta samonela: cuál es el riesgo de consumir carnes crudas y verduras mal lavadas

Alerta samonela: cuál es el riesgo de consumir carnes crudas y verduras mal lavadas

Twitter implementará las compras en vivo dentro de la aplicación, ya hay fecha

El COVID-19 permanece varios días en el 90% de las habitaciones de los geriátricos

Por qué los perros giran la cabeza cuando algo les llama la atención

Cinco motivos para elegir al Partido de la Costa como el destino favorito de esta temporada