Martes 23 de Noviembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SAFRICA-KENYA/RAMAPHOSA-KENYATTA

Por
REUTERSNOV 23
22 de Noviembre de 2021

Ramaphosa & Kenyatta hold a joint news conference in Pretoria

Start: 23 Nov 2021 09:55 GMT

End: 23 Nov 2021 11:00 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO THE CURRENT LIVE OVERRUNNING. PLEASE SEE EVENT ON RL04.

PRETORIA - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to host Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on an official state visit to explore new areas of economic, trade and investment cooperation. The presidents will also discuss COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing and distribution for Africa.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - Ramaphosa, Kenyatta hold a joint news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

