ADVISORY SAFRICA-KENYA/RAMAPHOSA-KENYATTA

Ramaphosa & Kenyatta hold a joint news conference in Pretoria
Start: 23 Nov 2021 09:55 GMT
End: 23 Nov 2021 11:00 GMT
THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO THE CURRENT LIVE OVERRUNNING. PLEASE SEE EVENT ON RL04.
PRETORIA - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to host Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on an official state visit to explore new areas of economic, trade and investment cooperation. The presidents will also discuss COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing and distribution for Africa.
SCHEDULE:
1000GMT - Ramaphosa, Kenyatta hold a joint news conference
