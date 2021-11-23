COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY RUSSIA-LEBANON/

Por
REUTERSNOV 23
23 de Noviembre de 2021

Lavrov and Lebanese FM hold joint newser in Moscow

Start: 22 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 23 Nov 2021 01:12 GMT

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib hold a news conference after talks in Moscow.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT Meeting starts

1000GMT News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN AND ENGLISH SPEECH (Translation options TBC)

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

