ADVISORY BULGARIA ACCIDENT/

Scene where bus crashed killing 45 in Bulgaria

Start: 23 Nov 2021 06:45 GMT

End: 23 Nov 2021 07:12 GMT

BOSNEK, BULGARIA - Scene where a bus crashed in Bulgaria killin 45 people, including 12 children. Seven people who leapt from the burning bus were rushed to hospital in Sofia and were in stable conditions, hospital staff said. Bulgaria's interior ministry said 45 people died, one less than the toll given earlier .

