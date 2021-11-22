ADVISORY WISCONSIN-PARADE/OFFICIALS

Police news conference on Waukesha parade incident

Start: 22 Nov 2021 18:57 GMT

End: 22 Nov 2021 19:27 GMT

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN - Police hold a news conference on the investigation into an incident in which a vehicle ploughed into a parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com