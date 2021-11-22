ADVISORY WISCONSIN-PARADE/NEWS CONFERENCE

Officials give news conference after Waukesha incident
Start: 22 Nov 2021 01:17 GMT
End: 22 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT
WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, USA - Officials give a news conference to update on an accident in Waukesha, WI, where a car sped through a holiday parade and shots were fired.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use USA, No use CNN, No use VOA
DIGITAL: No use Digital
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com