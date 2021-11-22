ADVISORY WISCONSIN-PARADE/NEWS CONFERENCE

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 21 de Noviembre de 2021
REUTERS
22 de Noviembre de 2021

Officials give news conference after Waukesha incident

Start: 22 Nov 2021 01:17 GMT

End: 22 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, USA - Officials give a news conference to update on an accident in Waukesha, WI, where a car sped through a holiday parade and shots were fired.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA, No use CNN, No use VOA

DIGITAL: No use Digital

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

