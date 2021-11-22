COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 22 de Noviembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY VENEZUELA-ELECTION/POLLS OPENING -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSNOV 22
19 de Noviembre de 2021

Venezuela opens polls at local mayor and governors election

Start: 21 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 21 Nov 2021 12:00 GMT

LIVE EVENT CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.

CARACAS - Venezuela opens polls for an election of state governors and local mayors. Opposition parties are expected to participate after a boycott of the 2020 legislative election on the grounds it was rigged in favour of the ruling Socialist Party.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Polls opening (LIVE)

TIME TBC - President voting (POSSIBLE LIVE)

TIME TBC - Opposition leader Henrique Capriles voting (POSSIBLE LIVE)

2200GMT - Polls closing (LIVE)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Venezuela

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Escándalo con LeBron James en la NBA: fue expulsado tras pegarle un codazo y dejar sangrando a un rival

Escándalo con LeBron James en la NBA: fue expulsado tras pegarle un codazo y dejar sangrando a un rival

La goliza de Monterrey que le robó la ilusión a Cruz Azul de competir por el bicampeonato

Qué dijo Julián Álvarez sobre el interés del Real Madrid y la Juventus

Por qué Álvaro Morales pudo evitar el despido de García Toraño de ESPN

La escalofriante lesión de Enzo Pérez que lo sacó del partido ante Platense: su desconsolado llanto en el banco de River Plate

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Sofía Aragón celebró el día de su “no boda”

Sofía Aragón celebró el día de su “no boda”

COVID, cancelaciones y el gran regreso de los festivales: así fue la jornada del Corona Capital 2021

Margarita “La Diosa de la Cumbia” confesó que sufrió un aborto

Claudia Álarez y Billy Rovzar celebraron su aniversario

Sonriente y a color: el video inédito de Pedro Infante

TENDENCIAS

Netflix: 8 trucos para elegir series y películas de forma más rápida

Netflix: 8 trucos para elegir series y películas de forma más rápida

Los mensajes de Facebook e Instagram no serán encriptados hasta 2023, según Meta

WhatsApp Web puede notificarle cuando una persona se ha conectado, descubra cómo activar la función

Así puede configurar su privacidad en Android 12 para estar protegido al máximo

Enigma resuelto: descubren dónde y cuándo fueron domesticados los caballos por primera vez