Lunes 22 de Noviembre de 2021
ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGIA-ARBERY

REUTERS NOV 22
22 de Noviembre de 2021

Closing arguments in trial of men charged for Arbery murder

Start: 22 Nov 2021 14:10 GMT

End: 22 Nov 2021 15:10 GMT

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA, USA - Closing arguments expected in the trial of the three men charged for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA, No use CNN, No use VOA

DIGITAL: No use Digital

Source: POOL VIA NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

